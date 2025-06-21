MNRE Launches Rs 2.3 Cr Start-Up Challenge To Boost Rooftop Solar & DRE Innovation
The initiative was unveiled during the National Conference on Skill Development for the Renewable Energy Workforce held at Atal Akshay Urja Bhawan in New Delhi.
Designed as a nationwide innovation drive, the challenge aims to identify transformative solutions that can accelerate the adoption of clean energy technologies, particularly in underserved and climate-vulnerable regions.
The programme is being implemented by MNRE with the support of the National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE) and in collaboration with StartUp India, an initiative under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).
Eligible startups may come from diverse sectors including green tech, IoT, AI, blockchain, construction, energy hardware, fintech, and waste management.
The challenge features a total prize pool of Rs 2.3 crore, with the top prize of Rs 1 crore. Second and third prizes of Rs 50 lakh and Rs 30 lakh, respectively, will be awarded, along with 10 consolation prizes of Rs 5 lakh each.
Beyond financial support, winners will receive incubation assistance, pilot implementation opportunities, and expert mentorship facilitated by MNRE and NISE.
(KNN Bureau)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Bitvault Raises $2M From GSR, Gemini, And Auros To Launch BTC-Backed Money
CommentsNo comment