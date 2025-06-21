MNRE Launches Rs 2.3 Cr Start-Up Challenge To Boost Rooftop Solar & DRE Innovation

MENAFN - KNN India)The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has launched the Innovative Projects Start-Up Challenge to spur innovation in rooftop solar (RTS) and distributed renewable energy (DRE) technologies.

The initiative was unveiled during the National Conference on Skill Development for the Renewable Energy Workforce held at Atal Akshay Urja Bhawan in New Delhi.

Designed as a nationwide innovation drive, the challenge aims to identify transformative solutions that can accelerate the adoption of clean energy technologies, particularly in underserved and climate-vulnerable regions.

The programme is being implemented by MNRE with the support of the National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE) and in collaboration with StartUp India, an initiative under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

Eligible startups may come from diverse sectors including green tech, IoT, AI, blockchain, construction, energy hardware, fintech, and waste management.

The challenge features a total prize pool of Rs 2.3 crore, with the top prize of Rs 1 crore. Second and third prizes of Rs 50 lakh and Rs 30 lakh, respectively, will be awarded, along with 10 consolation prizes of Rs 5 lakh each.

Beyond financial support, winners will receive incubation assistance, pilot implementation opportunities, and expert mentorship facilitated by MNRE and NISE.

(KNN Bureau)