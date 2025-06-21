403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatar Stresses Commitment To Work For Sustainable Peace In Libya
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar participated in the meeting of the International Follow-up Committee on Libya, which was held in the German capital, Berlin.
HE the Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Faisal bin Abdullah Al Hanzab represented the State of Qatar at the meeting.
In his speech at the meeting, HE Al Hanzab reaffirmed the State of Qatar's steadfast commitment to continue to work with regional and international partners to achieve sustainable peace in Libya and support Libyan national institutions in a manner that serves the aspirations of the brotherly Libyan people, achieve national reconciliation, and build the Libyan state.
He also emphasised the State of Qatar's full support for Libya's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, along with the importance of creating appropriate conditions for holding fair and transparent parliamentary and presidential elections based on a consensual constitutional framework.
HE Al Hanzab added that the State of Qatar values the United Nations-led process, the efforts of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya, and the role of the Special Representative of the Secretary General.
HE the Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Faisal bin Abdullah Al Hanzab represented the State of Qatar at the meeting.
In his speech at the meeting, HE Al Hanzab reaffirmed the State of Qatar's steadfast commitment to continue to work with regional and international partners to achieve sustainable peace in Libya and support Libyan national institutions in a manner that serves the aspirations of the brotherly Libyan people, achieve national reconciliation, and build the Libyan state.
He also emphasised the State of Qatar's full support for Libya's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, along with the importance of creating appropriate conditions for holding fair and transparent parliamentary and presidential elections based on a consensual constitutional framework.
HE Al Hanzab added that the State of Qatar values the United Nations-led process, the efforts of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya, and the role of the Special Representative of the Secretary General.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Trillion Digital Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Deepening Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Liquidity
- Global Crypto Exchange 'IMBX' Debuts With Next-Generation Trading Platform
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment