Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar Stresses Commitment To Work For Sustainable Peace In Libya

Qatar Stresses Commitment To Work For Sustainable Peace In Libya


2025-06-21 02:01:59
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar participated in the meeting of the International Follow-up Committee on Libya, which was held in the German capital, Berlin.
HE the Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Faisal bin Abdullah Al Hanzab represented the State of Qatar at the meeting.
In his speech at the meeting, HE Al Hanzab reaffirmed the State of Qatar's steadfast commitment to continue to work with regional and international partners to achieve sustainable peace in Libya and support Libyan national institutions in a manner that serves the aspirations of the brotherly Libyan people, achieve national reconciliation, and build the Libyan state.
He also emphasised the State of Qatar's full support for Libya's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, along with the importance of creating appropriate conditions for holding fair and transparent parliamentary and presidential elections based on a consensual constitutional framework.
HE Al Hanzab added that the State of Qatar values the United Nations-led process, the efforts of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya, and the role of the Special Representative of the Secretary General.

MENAFN21062025000067011011ID1109704316

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search