Congress Appoints DCC Presidents In Gujarat Under 'Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan'
“Congress President has approved the appointment of the District and City Congress Committee (DCC) Presidents in Gujarat, with immediate effect. These appointments represent Gujarat's social and regional diversity and have been chosen for their grassroots connection, ideological clarity, and organisational ability,” said Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal.
He pointed out that these appointments conclude a rigorous organisational exercise under the 'Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan'.
Venugopal said that this exercise was conducted under the direction and monitoring of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.
“This exercise marks a significant step in preparing the party for the 2027 Gujarat Assembly Elections,” said Venugopal.
He added that the 'Abhiyan', launched to revitalise the party structure from booth to district level, focused on transparent, inclusive, and ideology-based leadership selection.
Interestingly, on April 12, 2025, 43 AICC Observers and 183 PCC Observers, comprising senior leaders including State In-Charges, MPs, MLAs, and former PCC Presidents, were deployed across all districts of Gujarat.
In the days that followed, AICC Observers, along with PCC Observers, conducted field visits across all 26 Lok Sabha constituencies, 182 Assembly segments, and almost all 235 Block Congress Committees.
They engaged with party workers, civil society, and local communities through public interactions, one-on-one meetings, and press conferences to assess the organisational ecosystem.
