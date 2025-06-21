Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
5 Hurt As Leftover Artillery Shell Explodes In Faryab

2025-06-21 02:00:22
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

MAIMANA (Pajhwok): Five individuals have been injured as a result of an old DC artillery shell blast in northern Faryab province, an official said on Saturday.

Information and Culture Director Maulvi Shamsddin Mohammadi said a teenager named Isa found the unexploded device and took it to a hardware store in the Haidari Khana area of Qaisar Bazaar for sale, but it exploded.

“The 15-year-old shopkeeper Isa and five local residents, namely Mohammad, 25, Mullah Baz Mohammad, 50, Qutbuddin, 27, and Ibrahim, 12, were injured and evacuated to Faryab Provincial Hospital by their relatives, and they are in stable condition”: he added.

Mohammadi asked the residents to immediately notify security forces if they see suspicious objects or ammunition left over from the past wars to prevent such tragic incidents from happening.

