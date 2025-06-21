UNSC Stresses Diplomacy To De-Escalate Iran-Israel Conflict

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The United Nations Security Council witnessed sharp disagreement over the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel.

Iran accused the United States of backing Israel, while Israel described Iran as a nuclear threat and claimed Tehran seeks its annihilation.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres and several countries emphasized the need to resolve the crisis through diplomacy.

These developments come as the United Nations Security Council held its second emergency session on Friday to address the rising regional tensions.

Guterres called on both parties to“give peace a chance” during an emergency meeting of the Security Council - where Israeli and Iranian delegations exchanged sharp accusations of aggression and fuelling instability across the region.

“We are not drifting towards crisis - we are racing towards it,” warned the United Nations chief, emphasizing: “There are moments when the direction taken will shape not only the fate of nations, but the future of humanity. This is such a moment.”

The central question of this conflict is the nuclear question, Guterres said. While Iran has repeatedly stated that it is not seeking nuclear weapons, there is“a trust gap”, he added. And the only way to bridge that gap is through diplomacy that establishes a credible and verifiable solution - including full access to inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

He urged the Council to act with unity and urgency and the international community to rally behind the sole path that can deliver lasting peace: diplomacy grounded in international law, including the Charter of the United Nations.

“Without the support and protection of certain Western States - especially the United States - Israel could not have carried out this aggression with such impunity,” said the representative of Iran, adding that“their complicity must be recorded by history”.

He criticized the IAEA Director General for remaining silent despite Iran's repeated warnings about threats to its safeguarded nuclear facilities, stating that such silence undermines the Agency's credibility and neutrality.

Reaffirming the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear programme, he stressed that it remains under the most extensive IAEA inspections and that Iran has long advocated for the establishment of a nuclear-weapon-free zone in the Middle East. In contrast, he said, Israel - possessing undeclared nuclear weapons - refuses to accede to the Non-Proliferation Treaty and obstructs regional disarmament efforts.

“The Security Council must act now,” he urged, reiterating his country's call for the 15-member organ to: determine that Israel's use of force and armed attacks constitute a breach of the peace and acts of aggression under Article 39 of the Charter; adopt binding measures under Chapter VII to halt the aggression and prevent its recurrence; clearly condemn the violation of Iran's sovereignty and the targeting of its safeguarded nuclear facilities; and address the risk of broader regional conflict, particularly the unlawful involvement of a third country.”

“Inaction will embolden the aggressor, undermine international law and send a message of dangerous impunity to the world,” he warned.

Israel's delegate, addressing Iran's delegate, asked“how dare” he ask the international community for protection“from the consequences of your own genocidal agenda”.

For years, the Iranian regime has publicly called for the destruction of Israel and the United States. “Your Government has attempted the assassination of [Israel] Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and [United States] President [Donald J.] Trump,” he said to his Iranian counterpart.

“Now with innocent blood still dripping from your hands you come here asking for sympathy,” he went on. “You are not a victim, you are not even a diplomat - you are a wolf pretending to be a diplomat,” he added.

“We cannot deny the obvious facts,” emphasized the representative of the Russian Federation, noting that Israel launched its attack on Iran on the eve of a new round of indirect talks between Washington, D.C., and Tehran.

This act, he said, not only demonstrated blatant disregard for ongoing diplomatic efforts to resolve issues surrounding Iran's nuclear programme, it showed contempt for its key ally, the United States, which had until recently voiced support for a negotiated compromise.

He emphasized that no Member State is under more stringent IAEA oversight than Iran. Yet today, the United States - along with the United Kingdom, France and Germany - is once again attempting to convince the international community of unfounded claims that Tehran is pursuing nuclear weapons.

“It is not too late for the Government of Iran to do the right thing,” said the delegate of the United States. Iran's leadership must completely abandon its nuclear ambitions.

The Government of Iran has called for Israel's destruction and for“death to America” and has enabled Houthi rebels to destabilize global trade and launch missiles against Israel. “Enough is enough,” she said.

Any decision by Iran to withdraw from the Non-Proliferation Treaty would be an unprecedented escalation, said France's delegate.

“There can be no military solution to the Iranian nuclear matter,” he added, urging Tehran to finally take the opportunity for a negotiated diplomatic solution while there is still time. The representative of the United Kingdom recalled that her delegation - together with France and Germany - has pursued a diplomatic resolution to Iran's nuclear programme, underscoring that“military action cannot put an end to Iran's nuclear capabilities”.

She also added that the United Kingdom did not participate and is not participating in Israel's strikes. “We have deployed assets including jets to the region as a defensive and precautionary measure only,” she emphasized.

She added that the UK had no role in the Israeli attacks and has only deployed its forces to the region for defensive purposes.

Several speakers, including from Slovenia, Greece, Republic of Korea and Denmark, also expressed concerns over Iran's nuclear programme. Slovenia's representative pointed out that IAEA“still cannot confirm or deny” the exclusively peaceful nature of the nuclear programme.

Iraq's representative said that Israel's attacks against Iran have forced his country to take the precautionary decision to close its airspace,“which caused economic losses in the transportation and tourism sectors”, adding that Iraq submitted an official complaint to the presidency of the Security Council on 13 June.

Shortly before today's session, 50 Israeli warplanes coming from the Syrian and Jordanian borders violated Iraq's airspaces and its territorial integrity, he reported.

“The continuation and geographical expansion of the war, or the involvement of new actors in this war, all threaten to turn it into a comprehensive regional conflict that jeopardizes stability of the entire region,” he warned.

The representative of Kuwait, speaking on behalf of the Gulf Cooperation Council, reiterated the importance of respecting State sovereignty, non-interference in internal affairs, good neighbourly relations and refraining from the use of force, while also stressing the need to protect maritime security and international trade routes, including oil facilities in Gulf countries.

Türkiye's delegate said that energy security - which is inseparable from national security - is now under severe threat. “Strikes in one of the world's most sensitive regions for the oil trade risk supply shortages and extreme price volatility,” he said.

It is worth noting that the UN Security Council had previously held an emergency session on June 13 to call for de-escalation and a renewed focus on diplomatic efforts to prevent the crisis from spreading.

sa/ma