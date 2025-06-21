Jalali Seeks NCA Help To Strength Afghan Health Sector

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Acting Minister of Public Health, Maulvi Noor Jalal Jalali has called on the Norwegian Committee for Afghanistan (NCA) to support efforts aimed at strengthening the country's health sector and providing semi-higher medical education to Afghan students.

He issued the call at a meeting with NCA Director Taria Waterdahl at his office today (Saturday), the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) wrote on its X handle.

According to the ministry, the two sides discussed ways to improve Afghanistan's healthcare system, facilitate semi-higher medical education for Afghan students, prioritise the ministry's strategic needs, and ensure the provision of health services in line with the National Health Policy.

Jalali underscored the importance of delivering services in accordance with the National Health Policy and urged the NCA to play an active role in enhancing both medical education and the healthcare infrastructure across the country.

For her part, the NCA director reaffirmed the committee's ongoing commitment to supporting Afghan students in medical education and offering broader assistance to Afghanistan's health sector.

kk/ma