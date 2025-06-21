Pakistan Nominates Trump For Nobel Peace Prize

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Pakistan has decided to formally recommend US President Donald Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, in recognition of his decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership during the recent India-Pakistan crisis.

On 21 April, gunmen attacked a group of tourists in Pahalgam, a popular tourist destination in Indian-administered Kashmir, killing at least 26 people and injuring 17 others. India blamed Pakistan for the attack-an allegation Islamabad strongly denied.

The incident further strained relations between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, leading to retaliatory strikes by both sides.

On May 10, President Trump announced that India and Pakistan had agreed to a ceasefire through US mediation.

In a statement issued by the Government of Pakistan, it said the decision to nominate President Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize was made in recognition of his effective diplomatic efforts that helped avert a broader conflict between the two countries.

“At a critical moment when the region was facing increasing instability, President Trump's active diplomatic engagement with both Islamabad and New Delhi played a key role in de-escalating a rapidly deteriorating situation,” the statement noted.

The Nobel Peace Prize is one of the world's most prestigious honours, awarded annually to individuals or organisations for extraordinary contributions to peace, science, or literature.

kk/ma