Pakistan Nominates Trump For Nobel Peace Prize
KABUL (Pajhwok): Pakistan has decided to formally recommend US President Donald Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, in recognition of his decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership during the recent India-Pakistan crisis.
On 21 April, gunmen attacked a group of tourists in Pahalgam, a popular tourist destination in Indian-administered Kashmir, killing at least 26 people and injuring 17 others. India blamed Pakistan for the attack-an allegation Islamabad strongly denied.
The incident further strained relations between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, leading to retaliatory strikes by both sides.
On May 10, President Trump announced that India and Pakistan had agreed to a ceasefire through US mediation.
In a statement issued by the Government of Pakistan, it said the decision to nominate President Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize was made in recognition of his effective diplomatic efforts that helped avert a broader conflict between the two countries.
“At a critical moment when the region was facing increasing instability, President Trump's active diplomatic engagement with both Islamabad and New Delhi played a key role in de-escalating a rapidly deteriorating situation,” the statement noted.
The Nobel Peace Prize is one of the world's most prestigious honours, awarded annually to individuals or organisations for extraordinary contributions to peace, science, or literature.
kk/ma
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Bitvault Raises $2M From GSR, Gemini, And Auros To Launch BTC-Backed Money
CommentsNo comment