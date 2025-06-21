New Standards Approved To Ensure Fuel Quality

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs has announced approving 51 testing procedures and six standards in the petroleum sector in the fourth meeting of the High Standard Council, marking a significant step toward improving the quality of petroleum products.

The fourth meeting of the High Standard Council was held under the leadership of Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, the deputy prime minister for economic affairs, his office said in a statement.

Mullah Baradar said that in order to ensure economic stability and safeguard public health in the country, the Islamic Emirate has taken a series of important and beneficial measures to control low-quality imports.

He added that these efforts not only improved the quality of the domestic market but also strengthened consumer confidence.

The statement noted that Mullah Baradar emphasized the importance of standards and quality, saying that achieving economic stability and a self-reliant Afghanistan requires fundamental values such as standards and quality.

According to him, standardization not only ensures the quality of industry, trade, agriculture, and production, but is also a vital requirement for increasing exports, protecting consumer rights, and accessing international markets.

He added that through the High Standard Council, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has strived to develop coordinated policies at the national level regarding standards and to establish a unified, transparent, and credible system from which all sectors of the country can benefit.

He instructed the Standards Implementation Committee to properly implement the standards and testing procedures approved by the High Standard Council.

Mullah Baradar also urged the private sector to seriously consider the implementation of standards approved by the High Standard Council in their production and imports and to share their reports with the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs.

In today's extraordinary meeting of the High Standard Council, six standards and 51 testing procedures related to diesel, petrol, liquefied gas, and stable condensate gas were approved.

The approval of these standards is considered a significant step toward improving the quality of petroleum products.

