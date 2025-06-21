Asiana Flight To Tokyo Turns Back Due To Suspected Engine Issue
The OZ108 flight, which had departed for Narita International Airport from Incheon International Airport at 6:49 p.m., landed at Incheon at around 7:42 p.m. under relevant safety procedures, according to the company.
There were no injuries reported among the 263 passengers aboard, it added, reports Yonhap news agency.
Smoke reportedly occurred after a spark appeared on one side of the engine.
Asiana Airlines is inspecting the A330-300 aircraft to determine the exact cause of the incident, such as whether there was an engine issue or a bird strike.
The company plans to replace the aircraft and operate an alternative flight for passengers at 4:30 a.m. Sunday, in consideration of the nighttime landing and takeoff curfew hours at Narita.
Meanwhile, South Korea's antitrust regulator said last week that it has rejected a proposed mileage integration plan submitted by Korean Air Lines Co. and Asiana Airlines Inc., citing insufficient details and consumer benefit concerns.
The Fair Trade Commission (FTC) said the plan, submitted earlier in the day as part of the carriers' broader merger plan, failed to meet the standards necessary to proceed with a formal review.
"There were shortcomings in the proposed mileage redemption plan compared to what Asiana Airlines previously offered," the FTC said. "In terms of the proposed mileage integration ratio and other explanations, we found the submission insufficient to initiate a full assessment."
The FTC requested Korean Air to immediately revise and supplement the proposal before resubmitting.
The regulator declined to disclose the details of the proposal, noting that it is considering holding consultations with stakeholders and experts at an appropriate time after revisions are made.
Public attention has been focused on the mileage integration ratio, a key component of the plan.
Flight miles are earned through actual air travel or accumulated via credit card spending, hotel partnerships and other non-flight activities.
-IANS
na/
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Bitvault Raises $2M From GSR, Gemini, And Auros To Launch BTC-Backed Money
CommentsNo comment