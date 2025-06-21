Winners Of The 27Th Shanghai International Film Festival Golden Goblet Awards Revealed
Best Feature Film:
BLACK RED YELLOW (Kyrgyzstan), directed by Aktan Arym Kubat
Jury Grand Prix:
ON SUMMER SAND (Japan), directed by Shinya Tamada
WILD NIGHTS, TAMED BEASTS (China), directed by WANG Tong
Best Director:
CAO Baoping for ONE WACKY SUMMER (China)
Best Screenplay:
Korek Bojanowski/Katia Priwieziencew for LOSS OF BALANCE (Poland), directed by Korek Bojanowski
Best Actor:
José Martins in THE SCENT OF THINGS REMEMBERED (Portugal/Brazil), directed by António Ferreira
Best Actress:
WAN Qian in WILD NIGHTS, TAMED BEASTS (China), directed by WANG Tong
Best Cinematography:
Markus Nestroy for YOU BELIEVE IN ANGELS, MR. DROWAK? (Germany, Switzerland), directed by Nicolas Steiner
Outstanding Artistic Achievement:
MY FATHER'S SON (China, France), directed by QIU Sheng
Asian New Talent Best Film:
AS THE WATER FLOWS (China), directed by BIAN Zhuo
Asian New Talent Best Director:
Liryc Dela Cruz for WHERE THE NIGHT STANDS STILL (Italy/Philippines)
Asian New Talent Best Actor:
SHI Pengyuan in WATER CAN GO ANYWHERE (China), directed by FANG Liang
Asian New Talent Best Actress:
Meenakshi Jayan in VICTORIA (India), directed by Sivaranjini J
Asian New Talent Best Script Writer:
Lalith Rathnayake/Nilantha Perera for RIVERSTONE (Sri Lanka), directed by Lalith Rathnayake
Asian New Talent Best Cinematography:
Prabath Roshan for RIVERSTONE (Sri Lanka), directed by Lalith Rathnayake
Best Documentary:
Constanza (Spain), directed by Agustín Márquez Gómez
Best Animation Film:
THE SONGBIRDS' SECRET(France/Switzerland/Belgium), directed by Antoine Lanciaux
Best Live Action Short Film:
CROW (China), directed by XU Jianming
Best Animated Short Film:
SON (Russia, Kazakhstan), directed by Zhanna Bekmambetova
By integrating culture, commerce, and tourism, the Shanghai International Film Festival has created new entertainment-driven consumption opportunities, further energizing this cosmopolitan city's vibrant economy. Tomorrow marks the final day of screenings, and the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival will draw to a close on June 22.
SOURCE SIFF
