Delhi Classroom Scam: Congress Says Sisodia's Evasive Replies To ED Won't Save Him From Jail

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 21 (IANS) Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Devender Yadav on Saturday said former education minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia cannot escape jail by giving evasive answers to the ED in the alleged Rs 2,000 crore classroom construction scam.

“Sisodia's evasive answers to the 37 questions posed by ED investigators cannot save him from punishment,” said Yadav.

He said the sins of corruption related to the scam are finally catching up with the former education minister, though he is trying to put the blame on the officials to cover up the AAP government's own corruption.

The Delhi Congress chief said Sisodia had given all the approvals for the classroom constructions, but he is now desperately trying to deflect the blame on officials.

Yadav said that Sisodia, who had spent several months behind bars in connection with the liquor scam, was trying to prove his innocence in the classroom construction scam too by giving misleading replies to the ED.

He said that Sisodia still indulges in blame games despite the people of Delhi throwing out the corrupt Aam Aadmi Party from power, which itself was the biggest punishment for the sins of leaders like Sisodia, Arvind Kejriwal and Satyendar Jain.

He said that Sisodia, who was Education, Finance and Excise Minister in the AAP government, was also the Chairman of the Finance Committee when contracts for the construction of classrooms were given at inflated rates.

Yadav said that the Delhi Congress had exposed AAP's liquor scam and the DTC bus purchase and maintenance scam, and also raised its voice against the classroom construction scam.

He said after being exposed, Sisodia was trying to find an escape route.

The Delhi Congress chief said that even the BJP government has tried to shield Sisodia by not taking further action on the findings of the various CAG reports, exposing the financial mismanagement of the previous government.

Yadav said that despite tabling 14 CAG reports in the Assembly, the BJP has not initiated any further action, which only raises doubts about the BJP government's intentions to punish the corrupt AAP leaders.