'It's Time For Younger Players To Take The Baton': Angelo Matthews Bids Farewell To Test Cricket
“Since I announced my retirement, I can't believe the love that I have received so far. I am certainly overwhelmed. Ever so grateful to all those who supported me right throughout. It wasn't an easy journey; there were a lot of ups and downs, happiness and sadness. But through it all, I was able to do it because of the support that I have received,” said Matthews post-game.
Mathews made his Test debut in 2009. He captained Sri Lanka in 34 Tests, including a famous win in Headingley in 2014, and is currently the side's third leading run-getter in the longer format after Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene.
“(Emotional?) Well, obviously. Retiring from the best format, the format that I loved playing. It's time for the younger players to take the baton and drive Sri Lanka through. We certainly have the young talent in the dressing room. I should congratulate Bangladesh, they've had a wonderful Test match,” he added.
Matthews also reflected on what were his favourite memories were during his long Test career, to which he replied,“The win against England in England and whitewashing the Australians in Sri Lanka 3-0, that was a huge highlight and honour achieved by the entire team. I am thankful to all the players who have supported me throughout, the coaches, and all the fans for being there with me. The love that I have received, thank you so much.”
In the end, the first Test of the 2025–27 World Test Championship cycle between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in Galle ended in a tense draw, marked by a dramatic final session.
Sri Lanka, chasing a target of 296 in 37 overs, chose to play defensively and finished at 72/4, surviving a late spin assault led by Taijul Islam, who took 3-23, including key wickets of Angelo Mathews-playing his final Test-and Dinesh Chandimal.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Meta Earth Network 2.0: Pioneering Web3 Innovation With Rewards And Global Events
CommentsNo comment