L-G, Delhi Assembly Speaker Join Yoga Day Celebrations
In a message on X, L-G Saxena said:“This International Yoga Day, let us reconnect with the timeless wisdom that has found resonance across the world. Yoga, with its roots in our land, is more than just a practice - it is a part of our cultural heritage, a gift we are grateful to share with humanity.”
He said the 2025 theme, Yoga for One Earth, One Health, reminds us that true wellness begins within and radiates outward, shaping healthier communities and a more compassionate world. Let's adopt yoga and move forward towards a healthier planet for all.
Delhi Assembly Speaker Gupta addressed an International Yoga Day celebration organised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and highlighted the importance of yoga in today's fast-paced world.
He described yoga as a powerful tool for cultivating mental clarity, emotional balance, and spiritual resilience - elements essential for professionals, especially Chartered Accountants who navigate intense demands and complex responsibilities.
He stressed that the practice of yoga fosters this sense of unity, helping individuals lead lives that are more intentional, balanced, and aligned with ethical values.
The event was also attended by Charanjot Singh Nanda, president of ICAI.
Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva joined National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santosh and other senior central BJP leaders at an event held at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Park in New Delhi to celebrate yoga day.
BJP MPs, MLAs, Councillors, and party workers from state, district, and mandals took part in various party and government-organised programmes across the city.
This is the first-ever Yoga Day event held at the memorial site of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, said Sachdeva.
The event at the memorial site saw the participation of BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh, Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh, National Organiser V. Satish, Office Secretary Mahendra Pandey, Rajya Sabha MP Laxmikant Vajpayee, Chandni Chowk District President Arvind Garg, Delhi BJP Deputy Office Secretary Amit Gupta, along with hundreds of BJP workers and regular park-goers.
Sachdeva said:“Yoga is India's ancient discipline that contributes to both health and character-building. Practicing yoga regularly helps develop self-confidence and self-control in our lives.”
He further said that Yoga Day programmes were organised in all 256 mandals of Delhi BJP, with MPs, MLAs, and committee chairpersons taking active part.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Trillion Digital Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Deepening Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Liquidity
- Global Crypto Exchange 'IMBX' Debuts With Next-Generation Trading Platform
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment