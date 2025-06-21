L-G, Delhi Assembly Speaker Join Yoga Day Celebrations

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 21 (IANS) Delhi Lt Governor V.K. Saxena and Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Saturday stressed the need for adopting yoga as a means for building a healthier planet.

In a message on X, L-G Saxena said:“This International Yoga Day, let us reconnect with the timeless wisdom that has found resonance across the world. Yoga, with its roots in our land, is more than just a practice - it is a part of our cultural heritage, a gift we are grateful to share with humanity.”

He said the 2025 theme, Yoga for One Earth, One Health, reminds us that true wellness begins within and radiates outward, shaping healthier communities and a more compassionate world. Let's adopt yoga and move forward towards a healthier planet for all.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Gupta addressed an International Yoga Day celebration organised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and highlighted the importance of yoga in today's fast-paced world.

He described yoga as a powerful tool for cultivating mental clarity, emotional balance, and spiritual resilience - elements essential for professionals, especially Chartered Accountants who navigate intense demands and complex responsibilities.

He stressed that the practice of yoga fosters this sense of unity, helping individuals lead lives that are more intentional, balanced, and aligned with ethical values.

The event was also attended by Charanjot Singh Nanda, president of ICAI.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva joined National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santosh and other senior central BJP leaders at an event held at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Park in New Delhi to celebrate yoga day.

BJP MPs, MLAs, Councillors, and party workers from state, district, and mandals took part in various party and government-organised programmes across the city.

This is the first-ever Yoga Day event held at the memorial site of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, said Sachdeva.

The event at the memorial site saw the participation of BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh, Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh, National Organiser V. Satish, Office Secretary Mahendra Pandey, Rajya Sabha MP Laxmikant Vajpayee, Chandni Chowk District President Arvind Garg, Delhi BJP Deputy Office Secretary Amit Gupta, along with hundreds of BJP workers and regular park-goers.

Sachdeva said:“Yoga is India's ancient discipline that contributes to both health and character-building. Practicing yoga regularly helps develop self-confidence and self-control in our lives.”

He further said that Yoga Day programmes were organised in all 256 mandals of Delhi BJP, with MPs, MLAs, and committee chairpersons taking active part.