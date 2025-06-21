Int'l Mugham Center Celebrates Jubilee Of Acclaimed Musician With Gala Concert

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

A musical evening dedicated to the 65th anniversary of the well-known rhythm master, pedagogue, and qaval player Mahmud Salah was held at the International Mugham Center, Azernews reports.

The event began with the screening of a video presentation reflecting the life and work of the honored pedagogue.

At the jubilee event, Professor Kamila Dadashzadeh, Rector of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory (ANC), spoke, describing Mahmud Salah as a masterful qaval player, an expert in Azerbaijani mugham, and a devoted teacher who tirelessly promotes his art to the new generation. The rector extended her best wishes to the celebrant and presented him with an honorary certificate from the institution she leads.

People's Artists Vamiq Mammadaliyev and Mansum Ibrahimov, ANC Department Head Firudin Gurbansoy, composer and Honored Artist Vuqar Jamalzadeh also addressed the gathering, wishing the artist continued creative success.

It was noted that Mahmud Salah graduated from the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts. Under the leadership of Baba Salahov, he worked as a qosha naghara player in the Folk Instruments Ensemble of Azerbaijan State Television and Radio, as a qaval player in the Honored Collective, the Said Rustamov Folk Instruments Orchestra, and the Symphony Orchestra of the Opera and Ballet Theater.

Since 1988, he has been a founder of the "Buta" instrumental mugham trio, and since 2000, the "Ancient East" mugham group. He has participated in numerous UNESCO-sponsored festivals.

Leading his group, he has represented Azerbaijani music in the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States, Russia, and other countries. Currently, he teaches qaval performance to vocalists at the Mugham Department of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory.

In their speeches, Mahmud Salah was praised as a performer with a distinctive artistic style in this field.

The artistic part of the evening featured folk songs, mugham, and tasnifs performed by Mahmud Salah's students.

At the end, the celebrant expressed his gratitude to the organizers and participants of the event.

The International Mugham Center was established on the initiative of the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan and President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Mehriban Aliyeva, under the presidential decree dated April 6, 2005.

The center, which laid its foundation that same year and is known as one of Baku's unique architectural projects, opened its doors in 2008.

The design of the building was based on the elements and shapes of the tar, an Azerbaijani musical instrument used in performing mugham. The center was built with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

In 2024, the Mugham Center became the first cultural institution in Azerbaijan to be awarded "international" status by legislation.

The Center regularly organises large-scale music festivals and concerts by highly acclaimed cultural figures.

It also takes important steps towards bolstering cultural ties with Turkiye, Poland, Brazil, Uzbekistan, Morocco, and other countries.

The International Mugham Center is determined to further expand its work and promote Azerbaijani musical culture.

Numerous projects are being carried out by the center in the direction of studying and promoting mugham art.