Russia Invites Kazakh IT Firms To Special Economic Zone In St. Petersburg Amid Expanding Co-Op
In the course of the meeting, the governor proposed that
Kazakhstani IT companies localize their production in the special
economic zone "St. Petersburg."
Alexander Beglov cited several successful examples of industrial cooperation between the Russian northern capital and Kazakhstani enterprises.
"A significant experience in industrial cooperation has been accumulated. A successful joint project has been the assembly of 'Kirovets' tractors between the St. Petersburg and Kostanay tractor factories. The St. Petersburg company 'Geropharm' and the Karaganda pharmaceutical complex have launched insulin production in Kazakhstan," Beglov clarified.
He also suggested organizing internships for Kazakhstani doctors
at medical institutions in St. Petersburg.
Moreover, the parties noted that it is very important for the two nations, connected by a common history and shared values, to strengthen humanitarian ties. In 2025, the Russian Museum and the Kunstkamera established partnership relations with the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Additionally, Alexander Beglov informed Roman Sklyar that St. Petersburg is interested in enhancing its relations with the partner cities of Astana and Almaty and is ready to sign updated "Road Maps" for the development of cooperation.
From June 18 to 21, 2025, the 28th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place in Russia's St. Petersburg. Under the motto "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World," the forum brought together representatives from more than 92 countries, focusing on sustainable development, technological leadership, and economic sovereignty.
