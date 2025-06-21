Burleigh Travel Reports Surge In Rugby Tour Bookings Amid Six Nations Excitement

MENAFN - GetNews)



"A Burleigh Travel representative commented:“The Six Nations is always a huge moment for rugby fans, but this year, we've seen an even greater surge in interest. Clubs and teams are keen to harness the energy of the tournament and take their own game to the next level by embarking on unforgettable rugby tours.”"Burleigh Travel, a leading specialist in sports tours, has reported a significant increase in rugby tour bookings, driven by the heightened excitement surrounding the 2025 Six Nations Championship.

With the tournament captivating fans across Europe, rugby clubs, schools, and university teams are eager to experience their own overseas and domestic rugby tours, inspired by the thrilling international competition.

Unparalleled Rugby Tour Experiences

Burleigh Travel has been organising bespoke sports tours for over 30 years, offering tailor-made rugby trips across the UK, Europe, and worldwide. With the Six Nations fuelling enthusiasm, teams are looking to take advantage of exceptional touring opportunities, which include:



Overseas Rugby Tours – Experience the rugby culture in renowned destinations such as France, Ireland, South Africa, and New Zealand, playing against local opposition.

UK Rugby Tours – Ideal for teams looking for high-quality competition closer to home, with tours to Wales, Scotland, and England's top rugby hotspots. Youth, School & University Tours – Designed to enhance team bonding, improve skills, and create unforgettable memories.



The recent rise in bookings suggests that rugby teams are looking beyond their regular fixtures, aiming to immerse themselves in new playing environments, benefit from top-level coaching, and build team camaraderie through shared travel experiences.

Why Now is the Perfect Time to Book a Rugby Tour

The Six Nations has reignited passion for the sport, and teams are eager to capitalise on that momentum. With increased demand, Burleigh Travel is urging teams to secure their tour places as early as possible.

“The surge in bookings has been incredible,” added the Burleigh Travel representative.“We always see an uplift in interest during the Six Nations, but this year, rugby clubs are particularly eager to arrange their next tour. Whether it's a long-haul trip to take on international opposition or a short UK-based rugby getaway, we're here to provide expertly organised tours for every level of the game.”

Book Now for 2025 and Beyond

Burleigh Travel is encouraging teams to plan ahead and book their 2025 and 2026 rugby tours early to secure the best destinations, fixtures, and accommodation. With customised itineraries, expert travel planning, and a passion for rugby, Burleigh Travel remains the go-to provider for teams looking to experience the ultimate rugby tour.

Contact Information

For more information or to enquire about booking a rugby tour, please contact Burleigh Travel:



Website :

Email : ...

Phone : 01453 755733 Address : 32 Lansdown, Stroud, Gloucestershire, GL5 1BG, United Kingdom



About Burleigh Travel

Burleigh Travel is a leading provider of sports tours for rugby, football, cricket, and hockey teams. With decades of experience in organising bespoke travel experiences, the company is dedicated to delivering high-quality, hassle-free sports tours tailored to each team's needs. Known for its attention to detail and strong relationships with rugby clubs worldwide, Burleigh Travel continues to provide unforgettable sporting experiences for teams of all levels.

For more details and to start planning your next rugby tour, visit sports-festivals/rugby-festivals-2/ .