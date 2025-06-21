Rees Clayton Solicitors: Expert Legal Defence For Totting Up And Speeding Charges

MENAFN - GetNews)



"With a team of experienced criminal defence solicitors, the firm is dedicated to providing tailored legal advice and representation to protect clients' driving privileges."Rees Clayton Solicitors, a leading law firm with offices across Lancashire and London, offers specialised legal defence services for individuals facing totting up bans and speeding charges.

Understanding Totting Up Bans

In the UK, drivers accumulate penalty points on their licences for various offences, such as speeding or using a mobile phone while driving. Reaching 12 or more points within a three-year period typically results in a mandatory disqualification, known as a totting up ban, usually lasting six months. This can have significant personal and professional implications, especially for those who rely on their vehicles for work or daily activities.

Expert Legal Defence Services

Rees Clayton Solicitors offers comprehensive legal defence strategies for clients facing totting up bans and speeding charges, including:



Exceptional Hardship Applications : The firm assists clients in presenting compelling arguments to the court, demonstrating that a driving ban would cause exceptional hardship, potentially preventing disqualification.



Special Reasons Arguments : The legal team explores circumstances surrounding the offence that may warrant leniency, such as emergencies or situations beyond the driver's control.

Technical Defence Strategies : Solicitors meticulously examine the evidence and procedures followed during the issuance of speeding tickets or penalty points to identify any legal discrepancies that could lead to case dismissal.



Client-Centric Approach

Rees Clayton Solicitors prides itself on a client-focused approach, offering:



24/7 Availability : The criminal defence team is accessible around the clock to provide immediate legal assistance.



Nationwide Representation : With offices in Lancashire and London, the firm represents clients across England and Wales, ensuring comprehensive legal support regardless of location.

Experienced Legal Team : Led by Managing Partner Vaqas Latif, who has over 15 years of experience in criminal defence, the team includes solicitors specialising in motoring law and criminal defence.



About Rees Clayton Solicitors

Established in 2016, Rees Clayton Solicitors is a modern, forward-thinking law firm committed to providing high-quality, innovative, and result-oriented legal services. The firm's values are entrenched throughout its operations, ensuring that clients receive accessible, reliable, and efficient legal support.

