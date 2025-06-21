Sepic & Madison Orthodontics Offers Customized Braces & Invisalign In Pittsburgh

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 20, 2025 8:40 am - Sepic & Madison Orthodontics in Pittsburgh, PA, now offers customized Invisalign treatment plans, combining advanced technology with personalized care to help patients achieve straighter, healthier smiles discreetly and comfortably.

Sepic & Madison Orthodontics is proud to announce the expansion of its orthodontic services with the introduction of fully customized braces and Invisalign treatment plans for patients of all ages. With an emphasis on delivering modern, patient-centric care, the practice is now offering tailored orthodontic solutions designed to meet the individual needs of children, teens, and adults across the Pittsburgh area.

From traditional braces to discreet Invisalign aligners, Sepic & Madison Orthodontics is committed to providing advanced treatment options that prioritize both function and aesthetics. Each treatment plan is customized using the latest digital imaging and 3D scanning technology, ensuring precision and comfort throughout the orthodontic journey.

“Our mission is to make orthodontic care as personalized and accessible as possible for every patient, regardless of age,” said Dr. Chris Sepic, lead orthodontist at Sepic & Madison Orthodontics.“Whether it's a child needing early intervention or an adult seeking a subtle way to improve their smile, our team is dedicated to creating treatment plans that fit seamlessly into each patient's lifestyle.”

Invisalign aligners offer a removable, virtually invisible alternative to metal braces, making them a popular option among teens and adults. For patients who prefer traditional braces, Sepic & Madison Orthodontics provides advanced bracket systems designed for greater comfort and efficiency. The practice's personalized approach ensures that every patient receives the most effective treatment for their unique orthodontic needs.

A representative from Sepic & Madison Orthodontics added,“Orthodontic care is not one-size-fits-all. By customizing each plan, we're able to achieve the best possible outcomes while giving our patients the flexibility, comfort, and confidence they deserve.”

In addition to customized braces and Invisalign treatments, Sepic & Madison Orthodontics offers a comprehensive range of services including early orthodontic evaluations, retention solutions, and bite correction therapies. The team remains committed to using innovative technology and compassionate care to deliver outstanding results for patients throughout Pleasant Hills and the greater Pittsburgh community.

