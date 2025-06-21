MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 20, 2025 9:48 am - How Blackburn Commercial Properties Use Smart Locks To Streamline Access Control

BLACKBURN, VIC – 17 June 2025 – A growing number of businesses across Melbourne's eastern suburbs are upgrading their security systems with proximity and smart keys, as workplace access control becomes a top priority in 2025. Rapid Locksmiths, a trusted locksmith in Blackburn, has seen a sharp increase in demand from commercial property owners seeking smarter, more flexible alternatives to traditional locking systems.

Led by owner Daniel Lemm, Rapid Locksmiths is helping business clients transition to digital security through keyless entry systems that simplify staff access, reduce lost-key incidents, and improve operational efficiency.

“We've noticed a major shift among Melbourne businesses looking for reliable, user-friendly access control,” said Lemm.“Our proximity and smart key solutions give commercial properties the power to manage who enters their premises-without rekeying locks or handing out physical keys to every employee.”

Using advanced proximity technology and encrypted smart key fobs, these systems allow property managers and business owners to issue, update, and revoke access instantly. This makes them ideal for offices, warehouses, retail spaces, and other high-traffic sites where secure, controlled access is essential. Unlike traditional keys, smart access credentials can be logged and monitored, offering better visibility and accountability.

This local trend aligns with broader commercial and residential property security changes across Australia, where smart lock adoption is expected to grow in the next three years.

Rapid Locksmiths, established in Blackburn North, has been servicing residential and commercial clients across the eastern suburbs of Melbourne for over 20 years now. With a reputation for prompt service, expert installations, and up-to-date security solutions, the company is at the forefront of modern lock technology in Victoria.

Take control of your business security today. To learn more about proximity and smart keys in Blackburn, or to request a commercial security consultation, contact Rapid Locksmiths today.

About Rapid Locksmiths

Rapid Locksmiths is a trusted, locally owned locksmith business based in Blackburn, Victoria. With over two decades of experience, the company offers a full range of services including commercial and residential locksmith solutions, master key systems, and proximity and smart key installations.

Media Contact:

Daniel Lemm

Owner

Rapid Locksmiths

P.O. Box 1139, Blackburn North VIC 3130, Australia

Phone: 0403 530 176

Email: ...

Website: