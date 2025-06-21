403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
GCC Ambassadors Meet IAEA Chief In Vienna
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, June 21 (KUNA) -- Representatives of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries to the International Atomic Energy Agency held a meeting with IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi on nuclear safety and security in the Arabian Gulf region.
The meeting addressed the concerns of the GCC countries regarding Israeli occupation attacks on Iran, head of the ambassadors of the GCC group of states in Vienna, Kuwait Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative to the IAEA Talal Al-Fassam told KUNA on Saturday.
Ambassador Al-Fassam said that the Gulf ambassadors stressed the GCC countries' special interest in the safety of these facilities and emphasized the need to ensure the highest levels of preparedness and preventive measures.
He added that the GCC ambassadors also emphasized during the meeting the pivotal role of IAEA in strengthening preventive security at the regional and international levels.
He also pointed to the agency's role in following up on the technical and operational obligations of states within the framework of the comprehensive safeguards system.
Al-Fassam added that the ambassadors also conveyed the GCC states' warnings of the dangerous consequences that could result from targeting nuclear facilities, both in terms of human and environmental repercussions.
He stressed that this represents a direct threat to radiation safety and the international nuclear safeguards system, in addition to being a clear violation of the provisions of international law and international humanitarian law.
Since June 13, the capital, Tehran, and other Iranian cities have been subjected to a massive attack by the Israeli occupation forces, which included targeting a number of nuclear facilities. (end)
amq
The meeting addressed the concerns of the GCC countries regarding Israeli occupation attacks on Iran, head of the ambassadors of the GCC group of states in Vienna, Kuwait Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative to the IAEA Talal Al-Fassam told KUNA on Saturday.
Ambassador Al-Fassam said that the Gulf ambassadors stressed the GCC countries' special interest in the safety of these facilities and emphasized the need to ensure the highest levels of preparedness and preventive measures.
He added that the GCC ambassadors also emphasized during the meeting the pivotal role of IAEA in strengthening preventive security at the regional and international levels.
He also pointed to the agency's role in following up on the technical and operational obligations of states within the framework of the comprehensive safeguards system.
Al-Fassam added that the ambassadors also conveyed the GCC states' warnings of the dangerous consequences that could result from targeting nuclear facilities, both in terms of human and environmental repercussions.
He stressed that this represents a direct threat to radiation safety and the international nuclear safeguards system, in addition to being a clear violation of the provisions of international law and international humanitarian law.
Since June 13, the capital, Tehran, and other Iranian cities have been subjected to a massive attack by the Israeli occupation forces, which included targeting a number of nuclear facilities. (end)
amq
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Jellydator Launches No-Code Platform Bringing Institutional-Grade Crypto Trading Tools To Retail Investors
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Bitvault Raises $2M From GSR, Gemini, And Auros To Launch BTC-Backed Money
CommentsNo comment