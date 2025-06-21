Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
GCC Ambassadors Meet IAEA Chief In Vienna


2025-06-21 10:04:31
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, June 21 (KUNA) -- Representatives of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries to the International Atomic Energy Agency held a meeting with IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi on nuclear safety and security in the Arabian Gulf region.
The meeting addressed the concerns of the GCC countries regarding Israeli occupation attacks on Iran, head of the ambassadors of the GCC group of states in Vienna, Kuwait Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative to the IAEA Talal Al-Fassam told KUNA on Saturday.
Ambassador Al-Fassam said that the Gulf ambassadors stressed the GCC countries' special interest in the safety of these facilities and emphasized the need to ensure the highest levels of preparedness and preventive measures.
He added that the GCC ambassadors also emphasized during the meeting the pivotal role of IAEA in strengthening preventive security at the regional and international levels.
He also pointed to the agency's role in following up on the technical and operational obligations of states within the framework of the comprehensive safeguards system.
Al-Fassam added that the ambassadors also conveyed the GCC states' warnings of the dangerous consequences that could result from targeting nuclear facilities, both in terms of human and environmental repercussions.
He stressed that this represents a direct threat to radiation safety and the international nuclear safeguards system, in addition to being a clear violation of the provisions of international law and international humanitarian law.
Since June 13, the capital, Tehran, and other Iranian cities have been subjected to a massive attack by the Israeli occupation forces, which included targeting a number of nuclear facilities. (end)
