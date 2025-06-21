Qatar Participates In 51St Session Of OIC Council Of Foreign Ministers

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar participated in the 51st session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Member States convened today in Istanbul, Turkiye.

The State of Qatar's delegation to the session was headed by HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

During the session, the latest developments in the region were discussed, particularly in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, the ongoing Israeli aggression against the sisterly Islamic Republic of Iran and its dangerous regional and international repercussions, and ways to de-escalate and resolve disputes through diplomatic means to consolidate security, peace, and stability in the region and the world.



