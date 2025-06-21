Qatar Participates In 51St Session Of OIC Council Of Foreign Ministers
Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar participated in the 51st session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Member States convened today in Istanbul, Turkiye.
The State of Qatar's delegation to the session was headed by HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.
During the session, the latest developments in the region were discussed, particularly in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, the ongoing Israeli aggression against the sisterly Islamic Republic of Iran and its dangerous regional and international repercussions, and ways to de-escalate and resolve disputes through diplomatic means to consolidate security, peace, and stability in the region and the world.Read Also
-
Ministry of Labour launches heat stress awareness campaign
Qatar Airways reschedules flight to minimise disruptions
Turkiye says Israel leading Middle East to 'total disaster'
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Trillion Digital Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Deepening Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Liquidity
- Global Crypto Exchange 'IMBX' Debuts With Next-Generation Trading Platform
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment