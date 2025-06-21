Genetic Breeding, Management, And Biotechnology Fuel The Expansion Of Brazilian Wheat



Highlighted at seminar hosted by Embrapa and IICA

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

BRASILIA, (IICA) – Scientific advances in genetic breeding, management, and biotechnology are key tools enabling Brazilian wheat producers to overcome challenges, expand their production sustainably, and set this crop on a path of growth similar to that of soybeans.

This was one of the conclusions presented by Jorge Lemainski, director of the Wheat Division at the Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation (EMBRAPA), during a seminar held at the Brazil Office of the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA).

The event was organized by IICA in collaboration with EMBRAPA and brought together representatives from the public and private sectors, research institutions, international organizations, embassy staff, and producer organizations to discuss the challenges of the wheat supply chain and its contribution to food security, technological advances, and how science is ensuring the production and expansion of this crop in Brazil's Cerrado region-a biome with characteristics similar to the African savanna.

EMBRAPA president Sílvia Massruhá emphasized the role of science and cooperation in the development of agriculture. She pointed out that between 2018 and 2023, the area planted with wheat grew by approximately 110 percent in Brazil's Central-West region, and production increased by 130 percent.

“Brazilian agriculture is driven by science, and we are very pleased to collaborate with IICA to improve wheat production in South America and Brazil, positioning our countries as leading food producers and contributing to the global peace agenda,” said Massruhá.

According to the director of EMBRAPA Wheat, research results in genetic breeding and disease eradication could drive the country to self-sufficiency in wheat. He also explained why wheat could achieve the same success as soybeans in the Cerrado.“Research has transformed Brazil from the position of being an importer to becoming the world's leading net food exporter. With wheat, our goal is to reach a production volume of 20 million tons by 2030,” he said.

A ground-breaking study published by EMBRAPA in April showed that wheat produced in Brazil has a smaller carbon footprint than the global average. The analysis, carried out on farms and in the milling industry in southeastern Paraná, indicated that adopting already available sustainable practices and technologies can further reduce the crop's carbon footprint-making wheat increasingly attractive in the context of climate change mitigation, as highlighted by Jorge Lemainski.

IICA's representative in Brazil, Gabriel Delgado, underscored the importance of knowledge-sharing among countries in the Southern Hemisphere to overcome production chain bottlenecks:“Our goal today is to share science, practical experience, and cooperation opportunities that contribute to strengthening Brazil's wheat production chain-from genetics to the global market, from the field to the table.”

In addition to presentations on the potential for expanding wheat cultivation in Brazil, participants discussed genetic developments, challenges faced by the milling industry, and the international market prospects for Brazilian wheat.

Federico Trucco, Global CEO of Bioceres, highlighted the need to pursue sustainable technologies.

“Wheat can reach a new level of competitiveness through biotechnology. In Brazil, the opportunity clearly lies in the central region (Cerrado), since there is no other place in the world where the wheat-growing area can be tripled. There's a range of solutions we can offer. We believe we can work together to foster investment in research and make this dream of 20 million tons a reality,” he explained.

Challenges and Biofuels



Thiago Pereira, representative of the National Confederation of Agriculture (CNA), highlighted the challenges facing the sector, especially in light of the climate emergency affecting producers and markets.“In the central region, yields fell from 64 to 54 bags in 2024. We're actively monitoring and proposing measures. Structurally, the lack of storage remains a problem that affects product pricing.”

Presenting the proposals of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAPA), Silvio Farnese, director of economic analysis and public policy, stated that EMBRAPA's work with IICA is essential to aligning priorities in areas that require attention and progress.

Wheat in Brazil



In the 1970s, wheat productivity in Brazil was around 600 kilograms per hectare (kg/ha). Today, the national average exceeds 3,000 kg/ha, with irrigated wheat even surpassing 10,000 kg/ha. Research aimed at maximizing crop efficiency while ensuring economic and environmental sustainability has gone hand in hand with this growth.

Between 2017 and 2021, wheat production in Brazil increased by 80%, while the cultivated area grew by 43 percent. New areas suitable for cultivation are being rapidly integrated into the production system, backed by the knowledge necessary to support sustainable expansion.

The post Genetic breeding, management, and biotechnology fuel the expansion of Brazilian wheat appeared first on Caribbean News Global .