Senate Resolution 128 Printer's Number 975
PENNSYLVANIA, June 20 - northeast and Lehigh Valley regions; and
WHEREAS, Pennsylvania is the snack food capital of the world,
leading all other states in the manufacture of pretzels and
potato chips and among the highest in confection; and
WHEREAS, Since the founding of this Commonwealth, agriculture
and agribusiness has been a central part of our identity; and
WHEREAS, Pennsylvania's farms, dairy facilities, bountiful
apple and stone fruit orchards, fruit and vegetable farms and
sprawling hardwood forests have shaped our cultural and
industrial heritage and the production of commodities used in
confection and snack foods throughout this Commonwealth and the
world; and
WHEREAS, A Sweet and Salty Trail will help ensure that the
Commonwealth continues as a national leader in the agriculture,
confectionery, snacking and food manufacturing industries; and
WHEREAS, Pennsylvania is a hub for snack food and
confectioneries, ranking second and first for number of
employees in the United States, respectively; and
WHEREAS, Pennsylvania is also within the top five for our
number of snack food manufacturing establishments; and
WHEREAS, Pennsylvania is responsible for producing chocolate,
candies, sweets, chewing gum, mints, pretzels, popcorn, potato
chips, crackers, cheese puffs, chocolate covered pretzels and
chips, peanuts and nuts, fudge, cupcakes, pies, ice cream,
milkshakes, cookies, whoopie pies, donuts, maple syrup and
candies, honey and other related confection and snack items
enjoyed by consumers around the world; and
WHEREAS, A Sweet and Salty Trail would help shine a light on
an industry that supports tens of thousands of Pennsylvania jobs
through direct employment and through the sourcing,
