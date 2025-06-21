Assam Gas Leak: Significant Progress In Well Control Operations, Says ONGC
The international expert team from CUDD Pressure Control, US, who arrived on the site, has conducted a preliminary assessment of the situation and reviewed all actions undertaken by ONGC teams so far.
“The experts have expressed their agreement with the strategy and execution carried out to date, reaffirming the effectiveness of ONGC's approach to safely managing the well,” ONGC said in a statement.
Based on the forward plan jointly developed, extensive site preparations are underway to facilitate the next phase of action.
The process of removing tubulars from the well has commenced, and mobilization of cranes for the removal of tubing from the rig floor is currently in progress, according to the corporation
Water blanketing continues around the clock as a key safety measure. Additionally, flood level monitoring of the nearby Dikhow River remains ongoing, ensuring all operations are aligned with environmental and safety protocols.
“ONGC is continuously monitoring the Low Explosive Limit (LEL) levels of air around the well site through real-time gas detectors to ensure safety. Medical assistance is being provided at the relief camp to support all those in need,” it noted.
In response to the ongoing gas leakage from ONGC rig sites at Bhatiyapara locality in the Sivasagar district, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote a letter to Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, requesting him to direct ONGC to step up well control efforts in mission mode so that the situation doesn't aggravate further.
Earlier this week, Hardeep Puri reviewed and took update on 'well control' activities being carried out by ONGC in Assam to control the gas leakage.
ONGC said it remains committed to ensuring the highest standards of safety and operational excellence, working closely with international experts and local authorities to bring the well under complete control at the earliest.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
Polemos Announces TGE And A Game-Changing Strategic Partnership With BUFF Accelerating Web3 Adoption
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Trillion Digital Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Deepening Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Liquidity
- Global Crypto Exchange 'IMBX' Debuts With Next-Generation Trading Platform
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- B2BINPAY And Athletic Club Continue Partnership Into New Season
CommentsNo comment