Now Stream, Browse, Or Work While You Ride TSRTC's Free Wifi Plan
Facing competition from private travel services, Telangana RTC is attracting passengers with innovative services beyond just safety. The latest decision is a game-changer.
Once, only government-run RTC services were available. But with the arrival of private travels, RTC suffered a setback. Many people are opting for private buses due to their modern services. However, recent changes are evident.
Government road transport organizations are also providing modern services on par with private travels. Telangana RTC is at the forefront of this. In this context, it has recently taken another key decision.
Telangana RTC already offers free WiFi in AC buses like Lahari. Passengers are enjoying internet access during their journey. Now, it seems they are preparing to extend these services to other buses. There's talk of offering free WiFi not just on buses but also around bus stations.
Long-distance buses
Preparations are underway to bring WiFi services to other buses, not just Garuda and Lahari. RTC is considering introducing these services initially on long-distance buses.
This WiFi won't just be for internet access. They'll upload content like movies and music for passengers to enjoy on their phones. There will be ads, generating revenue for the private company and allowing RTC to offer the service without extra cost.
A Delhi-based private company proposed this WiFi project. They gave a presentation to Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Tuesday, detailing how free WiFi would work on buses, at bus stations, and in transport offices.
WiFi will make travel more comfortable. It'll also bring in money for RTC. The private company covers the costs, so there's little expense for RTC. The company profits from ads. If this idea works, other states might follow suit.
