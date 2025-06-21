Murder 'Secret' Kept For 2 Months! In-Laws Burry Woman In 10-Foot Pit In Faridabad - How Cops Unearthed Mystery

MENAFN - Live Mint) In a shocking incident, a woman was allegedly murdered and buried in front of her house by her in-laws in Faridabad.

The woman, identified as Tannu Kumar, a native of Shikohabad in Firozabad district in Uttar Pradesh, had married Arun Singh of Roshan Nagar area in Faridabad two-years-ago.

According to police, the in-laws managed to keep the secret and the body hidden for almost two months by filing her missing complaint.

| 'Throw ashes in drain': UP man tells parents before hanging self, accuses wife

On April 23, Tannu's husband Arun Singh and his father Bhoop Singh called for an earthmover and used it to dig a 10-foot deep pit in the street in front of their house.

Next day, they hired a mason to fill the hole.

Following this, they approached the police to report Tannu missing and also branded her as mentally challenged.

Tannu's father, Hakim, alleged that police refused to listen to his complaint even after he raised suspicion about the freshly covered pit, which he witnessed when he visited her house.

According to Hakim, his daughter was harassed by her in-laws over dowry , to the extent, she had to stay at her paternal home for a year after marriage. She returned to Faridabad after the intervention of a panchayat, but the matter was far from being resolved.

She returned to her in-laws residence in Faridabad after the intervention of a panchayat.

After Hakim was informed about her daughter going missing, he visited Bhoop Singh's house and felt suspicious when he saw the pit outside the home.

Tannu's body was recovered on Friday only after the pit was dug in presence of Naib Tehsildar Jaswant Singh.

“The pit was originally dug in April for a sewer connection, as the area lacks formal water or drainage infrastructure. The family filled it with sand, and after committing the murder, buried her body there under cover of darkness. None of the neighbours had any idea about what had happened,” reported Hindustan Times quoting Inspector Satya Parkash, SHO of Palla police station.

| Rajasthan man serves tea wearing handcuffs in protest against dowry case

Police handed over Tannu's body to her kin after a post-mortem at Badshah Khan Civil Hospital.

Four people - Bhoop Singh, originally from UP's Mainpuri, his wife Sonia, son Arun Singh, and daughter Kajal – habe been booked by the police at Palla Police Station.

Bhoop Singh and Arun Singh have been arrested by the police and are being interrogated, reported news agency PTI.

A Faridabad Police spokesperson said raids are being conducted to nab the other family members.

Further, investigation is underway.