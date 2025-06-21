Delhi Sees Change In Weather After Heavy Rains Pound NCR IMD Forecasts Thunderstorms

MENAFN - Live Mint) Delhi witnessed a sudden shift in weather on Saturday afternoon after heavy showers swept across several parts of the national capital, bringing temperatures down.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted that the capital could see a thunderstorm later at night, with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 35°C.

Visuals from news agencies showed rains lashing RK Puram in south west Delhi, among other areas of the capital.

While no further heatwave conditions are likely, Delhi is likely to experience cloudy skies, accompanied by moderate to light rains for the next 6-7 days.

