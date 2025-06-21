Yoga Day: Guinness Record Set With Over 3 Lakh People Participating At Visakhapatnam Event

MENAFN - Live Mint) A new Guinness World Record was set on Saturday for the largest gathering for a yoga session in one place in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam. More than three lakh people participated at the Visakhapatnam Yoga Day event.

According to an official statement, a remarkable 302,087 people participated in the Visakhapatnam event alone, with some citizens arriving as early as 2 AM, reflecting their enthusiasm.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu held a detailed review of the grand success of the International Yoga Day celebrations held across the state, with a special focus on the historic event in Visakhapatnam, the statement said.

Naidu expressed his appreciation for the smooth and record-breaking execution of International Yoga Day, commending the efforts of ministers, MLAs, employees, and other officials.

The mega event marked a significant step forward in promoting public health and wellness, presenting a model of inter-departmental coordination and public participation, the chief minister stated.

Another Guinness World Record was also set on Saturday for the largest synchronised Surya Namaskar performed by 22,122 tribal students.

A notable highlight was the use of a QR code-based participant tracking system, which ministers noted yielded highly accurate attendance data, setting a new benchmark for public events.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi , who performed Yoga on the 11th International Day of Yoga in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, said the whole world was going through some kind of tension with many regions facing unrest and instability, and that Yoga gives a direction of peace and brings oneness.

While addressing yoga participants in Visakhapatnam, Modi said the day marks the beginning of the ancient practice for humanity, where inner peace becomes a global policy.

"Unfortunately, today the whole world is going through some kind of tension. In many regions, unrest and instability are increasing. In such a situation, Yoga gives us the direction of peace. Yoga is the pause button that humanity needs to breathe, to balance, to become whole again," he said.