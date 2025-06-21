Air India Fares Fall As Bookings Decline

Dhaka : Bookings for Air India flights have fallen by approximately 20pc on both domestic and international routes, while average fares have declined by 8 to 15pc, according to Ravi Gosain, President of the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO).

The drop follows the recent Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crash. An Air India spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment.

“Following the unfortunate incident involving Air India, we have observed a temporary decline in bookings, particularly on international sectors. While the exact percentage varies by route, our estimates indicate a decrease of around 18 to 22pc in international bookings and a 10 to 12pc decline domestically,” Gosain said on Friday (June 20).

“However, this appears to be a short-term, sentiment-driven reaction, as confidence typically stabilizes over time.”

Gosain also noted a moderate adjustment in fares across key Air India routes.

When asked about cancellations, he confirmed a noticeable rise, especially among corporate and high-end leisure travellers who are opting to switch to alternative carriers.

