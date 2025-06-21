Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Air India Fares Fall As Bookings Decline


2025-06-21 08:09:33
(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka : Bookings for Air India flights have fallen by approximately 20pc on both domestic and international routes, while average fares have declined by 8 to 15pc, according to Ravi Gosain, President of the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO).

The drop follows the recent Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crash. An Air India spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment.

“Following the unfortunate incident involving Air India, we have observed a temporary decline in bookings, particularly on international sectors. While the exact percentage varies by route, our estimates indicate a decrease of around 18 to 22pc in international bookings and a 10 to 12pc decline domestically,” Gosain said on Friday (June 20).

“However, this appears to be a short-term, sentiment-driven reaction, as confidence typically stabilizes over time.”

Gosain also noted a moderate adjustment in fares across key Air India routes.

When asked about cancellations, he confirmed a noticeable rise, especially among corporate and high-end leisure travellers who are opting to switch to alternative carriers.

-B

MENAFN21062025000163011034ID1109704018

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search