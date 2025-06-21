Paras Health Srinagar Launches 24×7 Level III NICU

The new 5-bedded NICU is equipped with advanced technologies such as CPAP systems, high-frequency ventilators, transport incubators, and portable CPAP devices. The unit operates round-the-clock under the supervision of experienced neonatologists, trained neonatal nurses, and resident doctors”, Dr Sajaad Ahmad Bhat- Consultant, Paediatrics & Neonatology, Paras Health, Srinagar told Kashmir Observer.

“At the heart of this integrated facility is a fully operational Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), designed to support critically ill newborns, including preterm and low-birth-weight babies”, he said.

According to Dr Sajaad the NICU has been built for newborns who require immediate, intensive support right after birth, especially those born early or with medical complications.“We have already successfully treated several such babies even before the official launch”, he said, adding now families in the valley no longer need to travel outside for advanced neonatal care.

What sets the unit apart is the seamless integration of maternal and neonatal services, ensuring continuity of care from diagnosis through delivery and recovery. The facility provides high-risk delivery management, painless delivery options, round-the-clock obstetrics care, and immediate pediatric attention post-delivery.

“We see a growing number of high-risk pregnancies, where timely intervention can save lives”, said Dr Nazeefa- Consultant ,Gynaecology & Obstetrics, Paras Health, Srinagar.“The close collaboration between our obstetrics and neonatal teams means we are prepared for any complication before, during, and after delivery”, she said.

In his address Dr Waseem Yousuf- Consultant, Paediatrics, Paras Health, Srinagar said NICU at Paras was unique because of the combination of cutting-edge equipment and a deeply committed team.“We follow evidence-based protocols tailored to each newborn's needs, be it respiratory distress, infections like sepsis, or prematurity. Every child is different, and so is the approach to their care”.

Supporting services include NABH-accredited clinical protocols, in-house diagnostics, a fully equipped laboratory and blood bank, emergency surgical support, and dedicated ambulance services. The unit also offers point-of-care ultrasonography, ROP screening, well-baby clinics, in-house immunizations, and professional lactation counseling-all under one roof.

Guests attending the inauguration toured the facility, interacted with clinical staff, and heard first-hand stories of newborn recoveries, underscoring the impact of the hospital's early intervention and expert care.

