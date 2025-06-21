Hope Israel, Iran Stop Attacking Each Other Soon: Omar

“We can only hope and pray that the war stops. The situation is bad. This should not have happened,” Abdullah told reporters in central Kashmir's Ganderbal, his assembly constituency.

Wondering on what basis Israel attacked Iran, he said,“A few days ago, the US intelligence in-charge said before the Senate and Congress that Iran is not closer to getting a nuclear weapon. So, if America felt that a few days ago, then why did Israel attack Iran?”

“It is obvious that there is some politics behind it but we hope that this cycle stops sooner and the issues are resolved through dialogue,” he added.

Abdullah visited many areas in his assembly constituency and said it was his duty as the local MLA.

“The people of Ganderbal have sent me to represent them and serve them and I will try my best to meet their expectations. So, since I became the MLA, we have hastened the development progress here.

“Today, I inaugurated one project, a marriage hall and laid the foundation stone of a bridge, which was an old demand,” he said.

Abdullah said when he sought votes from the people of Ganderbal, he had told them that he would serve them as an MLA and address their issues.

“I had told them I will not remain away for five years after taking their votes. Despite having the responsibility of the whole J-K, I have never forgotten that the people of Ganderbal did me a huge favour by electing me from here and that is why I did not leave this seat,” he said.

Abdullah won the assembly polls from two seats - Ganderbal and Budgam. He vacated Budgam after being sworn-in as the chief minister.

Asked about the upcoming annual Amarnath yatra, Abdullah said he was hopeful that yatris will come in large numbers to visit the Amarnath cave shrine.

“We hope they return safely as well. The responsibility of their security lies with the LG and Raj Bhavan, and I hope all the measure will be taken for their safety and security. Rest of the responsibilities - be it medical or infrastructure - we have fulfilled those,” he added.

