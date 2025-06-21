Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Three Detained For Questioning During Anti-Terror Op In J & K's Samba

Three Detained For Questioning During Anti-Terror Op In J & K's Samba


2025-06-21 08:08:15
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Samba/Jammu- Three people were detained for questioning during an anti-terrorist operation by police in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

The operation was launched in Barodi village of the Bari Brahmana area this morning.

Three people were taken into custody for questioning. One of them failed to lodge a complaint after his mobile phone was allegedly taken away by suspected terrorists from the higher reaches of Basantgarh in Udhampur district in April, the officials said.

A woman was also called for questioning after the operation was extended to Dassal village of Bari Brahmana, they said.

