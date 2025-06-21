Video- SKICC Hosts Grand Yoga Day Event J & K Leaders Promote Wellness

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) On June 21, the event witnessed the participation of hundreds of yoga practitioners, health enthusiasts, and students who gathered to promote the universal message of physical and mental well-being through yoga.

The event was attended by the Health Minister of Jammu & Kashmir, Sakina Itoo, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, and Secretary of Health and Medical Education Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, who actively participated in the yoga session and encouraged citizens to embrace a healthier lifestyle.

Set against the serene backdrop of Dal Lake, the celebration echoed the global theme of“Yoga for Harmony and Health”, emphasizing the role of yoga in fostering inner peace, resilience, and community spirit.

