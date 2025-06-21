Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Video- SKICC Hosts Grand Yoga Day Event J & K Leaders Promote Wellness

Video- SKICC Hosts Grand Yoga Day Event J & K Leaders Promote Wellness


2025-06-21 08:08:14
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) On June 21, the event witnessed the participation of hundreds of yoga practitioners, health enthusiasts, and students who gathered to promote the universal message of physical and mental well-being through yoga.

The event was attended by the Health Minister of Jammu & Kashmir, Sakina Itoo, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, and Secretary of Health and Medical Education Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, who actively participated in the yoga session and encouraged citizens to embrace a healthier lifestyle.

Set against the serene backdrop of Dal Lake, the celebration echoed the global theme of“Yoga for Harmony and Health”, emphasizing the role of yoga in fostering inner peace, resilience, and community spirit.

Read Also International Day Of Yoga Celebrated Across J&K Millennials Lead Yoga Adoption With 74% Practicing Regularly: Report

MENAFN21062025000215011059ID1109704012

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search