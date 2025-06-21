Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait FM Heads Delegation At OIC Ministerial Meeting


2025-06-21 08:07:21
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, June 21 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya headed his country's delegation partaking in the 51st meeting of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) foreign ministers held in Istanbul from June 21-22.
The meeting focused on major issues, primarily the latest Palestinian developments and current and surging Muslim and global challenges due to the Israeli occupation's aggression on Iran and continued violations of international laws and charters, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release.
It also tackled ways of promoting a mechanism of coordination and cooperation to ensure the pan-OIC aspired integration and bolster joint efforts to safeguard regional and international security and stability. (end)
