Kuwait's Ahmadi Gov. Praises Green Initiative On 2Nd Ring Road
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 21 (KUNA) -- Ahmadi Governor and Chairman of the Green Urban Development Initiatives Committee Sheikh Humoud Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, praised on Saturday the green development initiative on the Second Ring Road.
This came in a statement to reporters, on the sidelines of an inspection tour on the Second Ring Road, presented by Engineer Haifa Al-Muhanna.
Sheikh Humoud Al-Jaber said that similar initiatives will be launched in various locations across Kuwait in the coming period.
He called on those who wish to take any green development initiative in all governorates of Kuwait to visit the committee's website () and its accounts on X and Instagram (@gudikuwait).
He expressed his thanks to the Council of Ministers for their support of the committee's work, and to Al-Asimah Governor Sheikh Abdullah Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah for his efforts, as well as the efforts of all participants.
For his part, Al-Asimah Governor said that this initiative represents a qualitative step towards promoting the concepts of environmental sustainability in Kuwait.
He explained that promoting green spaces enhances air quality, reduces pollution, raises environmental awareness in society, reduces carbon emissions, and raises the quality of life for citizens and residents alike.
Acting Deputy Director General for Landscape Agriculture at the Public Authority for Agriculture Affairs and Fish Resources Falah Al-Enezi reaffirmed the authority's keenness to provide logistical and advisory support for such initiatives. (end)
