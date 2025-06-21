Nurse's Alleged Suicide Case At Bannu Hospital Takes New Turn As Accused Released On Bail
Sources reveal that the suspect had secured pre-arrest bail a day earlier and appeared before police for questioning. He was subsequently charged under Section 107 of the Pakistan Penal Code and produced before a local magistrate today, who ordered his release on bail.
The accused's lawyer, Advocate Saifullah Khan, maintained that evidence recovered from the suspect's mobile phone and other materials so far point to his client's innocence.
Also Read: Two Policemen Martyred in Gun Attack by Unknown Assailants in Gadoon, Swabi
He added that on the day of the incident, the suspect had applied for leave from the administration as he was scheduled to appear in a Public Service Commission examination.
Meanwhile, police have formed a high-level investigation committee under the supervision of the SP Investigation to probe various aspects of the case.
The suspect's mobile phone and laptop have been seized and are currently undergoing forensic analysis. Sources also suggest that other individuals of interest are likely to be taken into custody for questioning.
On the other hand, the complainant, Muhammad Adnan, alleged that the police lodged the FIR without his formal involvement.
However, SHO Township Ismatullah Khan stated that the police had made formal contact with Adnan regarding the filing of the FIR, but since he did not appear, the case was registered based on his initial statement.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Level2 Partners With Lightspeed To Deliver Intuitive, No-Code Systematic Trading Solutions For Active Traders
- Replace Raises $2.1M To Advance AI-Powered Site Selection For Energy And Data Projects
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
CommentsNo comment