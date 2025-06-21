Nurse's Alleged Suicide Case At Bannu Hospital Takes New Turn As Accused Released On Bail

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The case surrounding the alleged suicide of a nurse at Khalifa Gul Nawaz Hospital in Bannu has taken a more complicated turn, as the main accused has been released on bail by a local court.

Sources reveal that the suspect had secured pre-arrest bail a day earlier and appeared before police for questioning. He was subsequently charged under Section 107 of the Pakistan Penal Code and produced before a local magistrate today, who ordered his release on bail.

The accused's lawyer, Advocate Saifullah Khan, maintained that evidence recovered from the suspect's mobile phone and other materials so far point to his client's innocence.

He added that on the day of the incident, the suspect had applied for leave from the administration as he was scheduled to appear in a Public Service Commission examination.

Meanwhile, police have formed a high-level investigation committee under the supervision of the SP Investigation to probe various aspects of the case.

The suspect's mobile phone and laptop have been seized and are currently undergoing forensic analysis. Sources also suggest that other individuals of interest are likely to be taken into custody for questioning.

On the other hand, the complainant, Muhammad Adnan, alleged that the police lodged the FIR without his formal involvement.

However, SHO Township Ismatullah Khan stated that the police had made formal contact with Adnan regarding the filing of the FIR, but since he did not appear, the case was registered based on his initial statement.