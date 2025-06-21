Iran Tallies Its Casualties From Israeli Attacks
He said that A total of 3,056 individuals sustained injuries consequent to the military aerial bombardments. A total of 2,220 individuals sustained injuries during the assaults and subsequently received inpatient treatment across various healthcare facilities, while an additional 232 individuals were managed through outpatient services.
Kermanpour added that a total of 54 fatalities included minors and females, alongside five individuals from the healthcare sector.
Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in the early hours of June 13, killing a significant number of military personnel. Among the dead were Iran's Chief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Commander Gholamali Rashid, and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh. Nine nuclear scientists and several high-ranking officials were also reported killed.
That same evening, Iran responded with a large-scale attack, firing more than 150 ballistic missiles and over 100 drones at Tel Aviv and other locations. The strikes caused civilian casualties and extensive damage.
