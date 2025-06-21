Critically Acclaimed Legal Thrillers Bring Gripping Realism To The Courtroom: Morley Swingle Releases All June 21, 2025

Three riveting legal thrillers from seasoned prosecutor-turned-author Morley Swingle are set to launch simultaneously on June 21, 2025 , introducing readers to Wyatt Blake - a complex, sharp-witted defense attorney navigating the moral gray zones of justice in the high-stakes courtrooms of fictional Panorama Springs , a ski resort town nestled in the Colorado Rockies.

In the tradition of legendary legal minds like Perry Mason and Jack Brigance, Wyatt Blake headlines Choice of Evils, Make My Day, and The Bullet Fee, books that blend fast-paced courtroom drama with psychological depth and razor-sharp legal insight. Drawing from his experience trying over 100 murder cases, Swingle creates a vivid and authentic legal landscape that has already earned critical praise.

In Choice of Evils , Wyatt Blake steps into his first murder defense - representing Ryker Brando, a millionaire accused of cutting his rock-climbing partner's rope, resulting in a deadly fall. The novel explores Colorado's“Choice of Evils” defense as Wyatt must convince a jury that Brando's shocking admission was the lesser of two tragic outcomes. At the same time, Wyatt faces his own moral reckoning, haunted by the recent loss of his wife and raising their young daughter alone. Literary Titan hails the book as “a sharp, twist-filled legal thriller” with courtroom drama that is“precise, energetic,” and“emotionally resonant.”

In Make My Day , Senator Norm Brassfield, a savvy political figure, is on trial for fatally shooting an intruder - a famous actor and alleged rapist of his daughter. Wyatt must navigate the controversial Colorado“Make My Day” law to prove self-defense, even as the evidence suggests Brassfield may have set a deadly trap. The case forces Wyatt into a legal and ethical minefield, putting his skills and conscience to the test.

In The Bullet Fee , Wyatt represents“Madam Butterfly,” an alluring and mysterious woman accused of an unusually cruel murder at a luxury ski resort. As he digs into a web of revenge, betrayal, and secrets, Wyatt must use every ounce of his legal expertise, especially in the law of evidence, to save his enigmatic client.

Each book stands alone but builds a powerful mosaic of law, morality, and justice through the lens of one of fiction's most compelling modern defense attorneys.

With Swingle's trademark wit, deep legal knowledge, and richly drawn characters - including Wyatt's whip-smart secretary Nikki and his nemesis-turned-DA Chad Coburn - this trilogy is a must-read for fans of smart, emotionally grounded legal thrillers.

All three titles - Choice of Evils, Make My Day, and The Bullet Fee - will be available in print, eBook, and audiobook formats on June 21, 2025, on Amazon .

About the Author

Morley Swingle is a former state and federal prosecutor who personally handled 111 murder cases and 178 jury trials over a distinguished legal career. For 25 years, he served as the elected prosecuting attorney of Cape Girardeau County, Missouri, before transitioning to defense work in Colorado. His legal background gives his fiction unmatched authenticity and insight into the criminal justice system.

Swingle's first novel, The Gold of Cape Girardeau, won the Governor's Book Award from the Missouri Humanities Council. His collection Hard Blows received the *2024 Firebird Book Award for Crime Fiction, and the title story was a finalist for the Barry Award for Best Short Story from Deadly Pleasures magazine. In addition to his writing, Swingle continues to speak on legal issues. Choice of Evils is the recent recipient of the Literary Titan Gold Book Award .

To learn more about the books and the fascinating real-life legal career behind the fiction, visit morleyswingle .