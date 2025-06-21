Shokz Support 5 Pro Athletes Competing In The 2025 Western States Endurance Run



Adam Peterman (USA): To this 2022 Western States winner, this year's event is more than just a race - it's a chance to reconnect profoundly with nature, and a conversation with his limits. OpenRun Pro 2 serves as an inner encouragement, allowing him to stay connected and helping him remain focused, even in the toughest moments.

Marianne Hogan (Canada): Marianne Hogan has a deep love for nature and an enduring spirit of exploration. She believes that trail running is more than just a sport - it's a way to connect intimately with the raw, natural world. The OpenRun Pro 2 is essential to her adventures - delivering clear sound while allowing her to relish the peace and freedom that come from nature.

Rosanna Buchhauer (Germany): Her journey into ultra-distance trail running was far from easy - she didn't have early speed or fame, but quietly forged her path through determination, curiosity, and a deep love for nature. For her, Shokz headphones are not just gear, but a partner through every climb, descent, and moment of challenge.

Hannes Namberger (Germany): Hailing from the snow-covered landscapes of Bavaria, Germany, Hannes Namberger's training log is a testament to perseverance through winter's harshest tests. For Hannes, the OpenRun Pro 2 is the secret weapon that transforms adversity into fuel. Caitlin Fielder (New Zealand): Caitlin Fielder is a professional trail runner with standout performances on the global stage - including a 5th place finish at UTMB OCC - she has quickly risen to the ranks of the world's top athletes. Shokz products are her must-have on the trail, offering premium sound without blocking the natural world.

Built for athletes, Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 is designed to thrive under pressure. Its water-resistant construction means runners can keep going in any weather, while the open-ear design ensures situational awareness, helping athletes stay alert to their environment and avoid potential hazards. But more than just performance, Open Run Pro 2 is a trusted companion on the course where runners are relying on both physical strength and mental resilience. With crystal-clear, authentic sound, it helps runners tune in to both their inner voice and the call of the natural world, delivering an unparalleled race-day experience.

About Shokz

Shokz is dedicated to advancing open-ear audio technology and creating products that enhance the lives of users. With a focus on innovation, quality, and user experience, Shokz continues to lead the market, providing cutting-edge solutions for sports enthusiasts and beyond. Learn more about the brand that inspires users to #beopen at .

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE SHOKZ