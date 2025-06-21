Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israeli Occupation: Iranian Drone Attacks On Eilat, Dead Sea


2025-06-21 08:04:35
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, June 21 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation media outlets said on Saturday that Iranian drones have attacked several areas such south of Eilat and the Dead Sea without prior notice.
Israeli occupation radio channels said that a drone was shot down and exploded on a target in the city of Beisan, from which its residents were displaced in 1948 in the Jordan Valley, northeast of occupied Palestine, where a fire broke out in a two-story building, but there were no casualties.
Another Israeli channel announced that an Iranian drone targeted Route 90 in Wadi Araba, south of occupied Palestine.
Earlier today, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced the launch of phase 18 of the of the Operation True Promise III on the Israeli occupation through drone and missile attacks that targeted several areas. (pickup previous)
