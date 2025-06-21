Turkiye Says Israel Leading Middle East To 'Total Disaster'
Istanbul: Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Saturday accused Israel of leading the Middle East towards "total disaster" by attacking Iran on June 13.
"Israel is now leading the region to the brink of total disaster by attacking Iran, our neighbour," he told a summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul.
"There is no Palestinian, Lebanese, Syrian, Yemeni or Iranian problem but there is clearly an Israeli problem," Fidan said.
"We must prevent the situation from deteriorating into a spiral of violence that would further jeopardise regional and global security," he added.
Speaking after Fidan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Western leaders of providing "unconditional support" to Israel.
He said Turkiye would not allow borders in the Middle East to be redrawn "in blood".
"It is vital for us to show more solidarity to end Israel's banditry -- not only in Palestine but also in Syria, in Lebanon and in Iran," he told the OIC's 57 member countries.
The OIC, founded in 1969, says its mission is to "safeguard and protect the interests of the Muslim world in the spirit of promoting international peace and harmony".
