Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
J&K: Pok-Based Terror Handlers' Property Attached In Kupwara

J&K: Pok-Based Terror Handlers' Property Attached In Kupwara


2025-06-21 08:00:24
(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, June 21 (IANS) J&K Police on Saturday attached the property of the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) based terror handlers in Kupwara district.

A police press statement said that in a significant action against terrorism and anti-national elements, Handwara Police under Police District Handwara attached immovable properties belonging to two individuals of Monbal, Handwara, who stand accused in a long-pending terrorism case.

“The attachment has been executed in connection with FIR No. 198/2003 registered at Police Station Handwara under stringent provisions of law including Sections 13 & 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Sections 2/3 & 3/4 of the Explosives Substances Act, and Sections 120B, 121A, 302, 307 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC),” it said.

It further added that the property attachment has been carried out per a court order dated 20-06-2025, under Section 83 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which empowers authorities to attach the properties of proclaimed offenders.

“The accused individuals whose properties have been attached are: Mohd Shafi Bara, son of Sawariya Bara, resident of Monbal, Handwara and Ghulam Mustafa, son of Alif Ud Din, resident of Monbal, Handwara,” it said.

The statement added that both individuals had exfiltrated to Pakistan and have since been actively involved in promoting terrorism, coordinating terror-related activities from across the border, and orchestrating multiple terror incidents in the region.

“Handwara Police remains committed to taking strict and sustained action against individuals and groups involved in anti-national and terrorist activities. Further legal proceedings in the matter are underway,” the statement added.

After the April 22 Pahalgam attack, the security agencies have been carrying out aggressive operations against terrorists, their Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and sympathisers.

MENAFN21062025000231011071ID1109703966

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search