Upperclub Expands Luxury Experience Platform Into Africa And South Asia

Homegrown premium membership platform, SupperClub, is expanding its portfolio of discounted luxury experiences with new collaborations in Africa and South Asia. Extending beyond the GCC for the first time, SupperClub offers elegant experiences for a single subscription fee, allowing members to make limitless reservations and use unlimited offers at five star dining and leisure venues at a lower than usual price.

Building on its exponential growth across the region, SupperClub is now extending its unique platform to clientele in territories including Pakistan, Nigeria and South Africa. Central to the expansion into Pakistan is a recent partnership with The Privilege Club, one of Asia's premier members-only luxury programs by the Hashoo Group. The collaboration will see SupperClub members receive discounted rates on the Privilege Club hotel rooms and food and beverage outlets and spas at over 40 venues, while the Privilege Club members will receive bespoke rates on SupperClub membership. The agreement was formalised in a signing ceremony between co-founder of SupperClub, Mehreen Omar, and CEO of Privilege Club Hospitality, Bastien Blanc.

As a proud Pakistani, Mehreen explained,“Bringing SupperClub to Pakistan feels like a full-circle moment for me. It's a country with a deep love for food, culture, and connection, and we are thrilled to introduce something we built to the people who understand the joy of dining better than anyone. SupperClub will give both locals and expats in Pakistan exclusive offers to their favourite restaurants in a way that feels elevated, effortless, and just a little more special.”

She continued,“What makes it even more exciting is that we have so many travellers going between Pakistan and the UAE and now, with SupperClub, they can enjoy the same perks in both regions. It's about making premium offers more accessible, more seamless, and more rewarding, wherever you are.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Mr. Blanc said,“This partnership is more than a collection of benefits, it's a bridge between vibrant cultures, offering unforgettable journeys to those who seek the extraordinary.”

Launched in Dubai in November 2020, SupperClub set out to fill a gap in the market for luxury experiences at high-end venues, offered at exceptional rates and in a seamless, discreet manner. It has built an extensive portfolio of affiliations with luxurious hotels, restaurants, spas and beach clubs around the region. Explaining the distinctiveness of the business, Mehreen said,“SupperClub is unique in providing the best offers in exclusive places with the most discreet administration of the discount; no one needs to know you are availing an offer by showing a card or entering a code. All you need to do is become a member, make a booking at your favourite restaurant and when you arrive at the venue, the discount is applied automatically.”

Beyond the GCC and Pakistan, SupperClub is also establishing a strong presence in Africa, with leading brands such as Pullman Capetown; Culinary Table, Johannesburg; The Burgundy by Chef Stone, Abuja; and RSVP, Lagos. With plans to continue their global expansion, Mehreen concluded,“SupperClub Middle East is a platform for those who value premium experiences and smart spending. Members enjoy unlimited access to exclusive dining offers, beach and pool days, and lifestyle perks – all booked seamlessly via the platform or through our dedicated concierge. It's a discreet, elevated way to enjoy these experiences, and we're excited to be expanding this concept into new markets.”

About SupperClub Middle East

SupperClub Middle East is a premium membership discount platform launched in the UAE in 2020 by co-founders Mehreen Omar and Muna Mustafa. SupperClub's aim is to provide a seamless, single membership with no limitations, giving clients access to five-star restaurants, hotels, spas, luxury pools and much more – all at exceptional rates and alongside a booking concierge service. SupperClub offers three types of memberships, the Gold, Diamond and Platinum, each providing access to more than 600 offers with over 100 participating hotels, located in the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, KSA, Oman, South Africa and Nigeria.