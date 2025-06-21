403
Erdogan hosts Armenian PM in Istanbul
(MENAFN)
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomed Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Friday in Istanbul, marking a notable diplomatic engagement between the two nations.
The meeting took place at the historic Dolmabahce Palace, where Erdogan greeted Pashinyan with an official ceremony. After the formal welcome, both leaders introduced their respective delegations before proceeding to a closed-door discussion.
Also attending the meeting were Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, highlighting the significance of the visit.
Pashinyan’s trip to Türkiye is described as a working visit, aimed at fostering dialogue and easing long-standing tensions between Ankara and Yerevan.
