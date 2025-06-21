Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Draft Law On Information Security Adopted


2025-06-21 07:34:49
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The Government of the Republic of Serbia at today's session adopted the Draft Law on Information Security, which successfully integrates Serbia into the single European digital market.

