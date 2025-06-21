Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Serbia Receives First Funds From Western Balkans Growth Plan


2025-06-21 07:19:42
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Siniša Mali stated today that the Republic of Serbia has received the first funds from the European Union in the amount of €51.66 million as part of the pre-financing from the Western Balkans Growth Plan.

