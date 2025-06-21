403
White House blocks Pentagon to lead NSA
The White House has reportedly rejected the Pentagon’s choice to lead the National Security Agency (NSA) and U.S. Cyber Command, according to a report published Friday.
Citing three sources familiar with the decision, the report indicated that Army Lt. Gen. Richard Angle, a veteran of special operations, will not be nominated for the dual leadership role. The reasons for the decision remain unclear.
Angle was said to have the backing of key defense and intelligence figures, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, according to one senior intelligence official and two former senior national security officials.
The reported decision comes amid broader leadership upheaval within the NSA. In April, NSA Chief Gen. Timothy Haugh and Deputy Director Wendy Noble were removed from their posts, sparking strong criticism from congressional Democrats.
