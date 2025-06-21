William Stern's Cardiff Redefines Working Capital For Small Businesses

Cardiff CEO William Stern is modernizing the merchant cash advances (MCA) concept, also known as Revenue Based Financing.

SAN DIEGO, June 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Traditional banks continue to set the standard in commercial lending, yet many small businesses still struggle with strict qualification criteria, slow approval times, and limited flexibility. Cardiff, led by CEO William Stern , is taking a fresh approach to solving these challenges.

By modernizing the merchant cash advances (MCA) concept, also known as Revenue Based Financing , Cardiff offers working capital solutions tailored to the evolving needs of American small businesses. Designed to be fast, flexible, and accessible, Cardiff's offering provides an alternative to outdated lending models that often leave growing businesses behind.

Enter Cardiff's working capital solutions, which started lending in 2004. Not limited to MCAs, Cardiff offers business lines of credit and a streamlined term loan product that gives businesses access to capital with fewer barriers and faster turnarounds than conventional lenders. Working capital was born from the desire to serve the millions of businesses with financial needs banks simply don't fill.

MCAs, also known as Revenue Based Financing, gained popularity in the early 2000s as a financial tool for businesses, but this arrangement quickly developed a reputation for being expensive and opaque. They left business owners in the dark without fixed interest rates or payment arrangements. Cardiff's working capital term loans are the next evolution of these agreements. Borrowers receive a fixed sum upfront and repay it in consistent daily, weekly, or monthly payments over a set period, typically three to 24 months.

This shift from "merchant cash advance" to "working capital loan" isn't just a branding exercise. It's a reengineering of financial mechanics. By setting fixed terms and clear repayment schedules, Cardiff helps business owners plan confidently, avoiding the cash flow disruptions and uncertainty that can plague MCA users.

One of the standout features of Cardiff's approach to business lending is the speed of funding. While banks can take weeks, or even months, to process a business loan, Cardiff can approve applications and disburse funds within 24 to 48 hours. For small and growing businesses, speed can mean the difference between surviving a slow season and closing up shop.

"Our technology and underwriting process are built for efficiency," Stern explained. "We use real-time data to assess business health, rather than outdated credit models that don't reflect the agility or resilience of small business owners."

The application process is just as straightforward. Completed online, it contains minimal paperwork, simple requirements, and human support throughout.

Not every successful business has a steady cash flow. Funding businesses in industries with cyclical or seasonally fluctuating income is where Cardiff's working capital term loan is especially impactful. Restaurants managing payroll during a slow month, retail shops stocking up ahead of the holiday season, or contractors needing materials for a new job are ideal candidates for Cardiff's working capital.

The company doesn't pigeonhole clients into narrow categories. Because it underwrites businesses, not credit scores, it opens the door to financing for hard-working business owners who've been overlooked by traditional systems. This inclusive approach has allowed Cardiff to fund thousands of businesses nationwide.

"We're not just dropping money into accounts," Stern emphasized. "We're helping real people grow their businesses, support their families, expand their workforce, and build lasting legacies. That's not something we take lightly."

Securing a loan can still feel like an uphill battle for small businesses. But under the visionary leadership of William Stern, Cardiff is proving there's a better way. By modernizing the MCA into a flexible, transparent working capital product, the company has become more than a lender. It's a strategic ally for the dreamers, doers, and builders that keep the American economy moving.

Cardiff is an alternative lender that provides fast and easy financing to businesses nationwide. Through same-day funding, personalized service, and a commitment to business growth, Cardiff is redefining how entrepreneurs scale on their terms.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease. For further information, visit .

SOURCE Cardiff

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED