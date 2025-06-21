Foreign Diplomats Hitting Road To Pay Visit To Azerbaijan's Aghdam
Before that, they visited the city of Shusha.
The diplomats will engage in a familiarization process with the urban landscape of Aghdam.
To note, representatives of the diplomatic corps visited the Lachin district yesterday. Ambassadors, representatives of international organizations, and military attachés-about 100 diplomats in total-are taking part in the visit.
As part of the visit, they visited the "Hoçazfilm" studio and the Yurd gallery. The representatives got acquainted with various models used in the films in the film studio.
Karabakh carpets were presented to the guests at the Yurd gallery. Of particular interest were the carpets woven in Lachin. The guests were given a visual demonstration of the carpet weaving process, including how loops are thrown.
Today, the foreign diplomats arrived in Shusha to observe the ongoing restoration and construction efforts firsthand.
Will be updated
