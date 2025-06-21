Pakistan Introduces One-Year Multiple Entry Visa For Afghan Drivers To Boost Cross-Border Trade

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) In a bid to enhance bilateral trade and streamline border management, Pakistan has announced a new policy granting Afghan drivers and transporters a one-year multiple entry visa.

The visa, issued under the“Work (Transit/Transport)” category, carries a fee of 100 US dollars and is intended to facilitate cross-border transit and goods transportation.

Also Read: Silent Exit of a Star: Ayesha Khan Found Dead Alone in Karachi Apartment

According to the official notification, Afghan applicants can submit their visa requests through NADRA's online portal. The required documents include:

Valid passport and recent photograph

Afghan national identity document (Tazkira)

Temporary Admission Document (TAD)

Proof of employment with a registered transport company or operator's permit

Valid driving license

Senior Customs Agent Haji Abid Khan Shinwari welcomed the initiative, stating that the move would significantly improve Pak-Afghan trade operations, particularly transit trade, freight movement, and border crossings.

He added that a long-term visa policy would not only accelerate the movement of trade convoys but also strengthen economic ties between the two countries.