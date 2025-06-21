Pakistan Introduces One-Year Multiple Entry Visa For Afghan Drivers To Boost Cross-Border Trade
The visa, issued under the“Work (Transit/Transport)” category, carries a fee of 100 US dollars and is intended to facilitate cross-border transit and goods transportation.
Also Read: Silent Exit of a Star: Ayesha Khan Found Dead Alone in Karachi Apartment
According to the official notification, Afghan applicants can submit their visa requests through NADRA's online portal. The required documents include:
Valid passport and recent photograph
Afghan national identity document (Tazkira)
Temporary Admission Document (TAD)
Proof of employment with a registered transport company or operator's permit
Valid driving license
Senior Customs Agent Haji Abid Khan Shinwari welcomed the initiative, stating that the move would significantly improve Pak-Afghan trade operations, particularly transit trade, freight movement, and border crossings.
He added that a long-term visa policy would not only accelerate the movement of trade convoys but also strengthen economic ties between the two countries.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- Meta Earth Network 2.0: Pioneering Web3 Innovation With Rewards And Global Events
CommentsNo comment