Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Pakistan Introduces One-Year Multiple Entry Visa For Afghan Drivers To Boost Cross-Border Trade

Pakistan Introduces One-Year Multiple Entry Visa For Afghan Drivers To Boost Cross-Border Trade


2025-06-21 07:04:40
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a bid to enhance bilateral trade and streamline border management, Pakistan has announced a new policy granting Afghan drivers and transporters a one-year multiple entry visa.

The visa, issued under the“Work (Transit/Transport)” category, carries a fee of 100 US dollars and is intended to facilitate cross-border transit and goods transportation.

Also Read: Silent Exit of a Star: Ayesha Khan Found Dead Alone in Karachi Apartment

According to the official notification, Afghan applicants can submit their visa requests through NADRA's online portal. The required documents include:

Valid passport and recent photograph

Afghan national identity document (Tazkira)

Temporary Admission Document (TAD)

Proof of employment with a registered transport company or operator's permit

Valid driving license

Senior Customs Agent Haji Abid Khan Shinwari welcomed the initiative, stating that the move would significantly improve Pak-Afghan trade operations, particularly transit trade, freight movement, and border crossings.

He added that a long-term visa policy would not only accelerate the movement of trade convoys but also strengthen economic ties between the two countries.

MENAFN21062025000189011041ID1109703914

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search